Mercedes-Benz to invest ₹200 crore, rolls out new GLS, reports 10% sales growth in 2023 to 17,408 units

January 08, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - MUMBAI

Mercedes-Benz India, celebrating 30 years of its operations in India, has announced investments of ₹200 crore in manufacturing operations, new products start-ups, capacity expansion, and digitization of manufacturing processes at its factory in Chakan near Pune in this year.

With this, the company will have a cumulative investment of ₹3,000 crore in India.

The company also announced that in 2024 it would introduce more than 12 new products including 3 EVs. Over 50% of the new products will be of the Top End Vehicles segment, cars priced over ₹1 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Towards this, the company on Monday introduced the New GLS in petrol and diesel variants with price starting at ₹1.32 crore (ex-showroom India).

The GLS has been Mercedes-Benz’s top-selling ‘Large Size Luxury SUV’ with more than 12,000 units on Indian roads.

In this year, the company plans to have 20 new workshops and presence in 10 new cities.

These new facilities will be powered by green energy. The company will also transform 25 facilities to international MAR 20X standards for enhanced customer experience.

In the year 2023, Mercedes-Benz maintained its lead in the Indian luxury car market for the ninth consecutive year by delivering 17,408 new cars in the January-December 2023 period, registering 10% Y-o-Y sales growth.

The company’s EV portfolio grew by 3 times with 4% contribution to 2023 sales.

“There is an immense desire for Mercedes-Benz brand, driven by superior products, introduction of Top-End Vehicles (TEV), elevated customer experiences, and customized solutions developed specifically for the Indian market. All these have resulted in our ‘best year ever’ not only in terms of sales but also drastic improvement in customer satisfaction parameters,” Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said.

“In 2024 Mercedes-Benz accomplishes an important milestone of 30 years of operations in India. We are proud of our strong roots, brand heritage, and deep commitment to the Indian market. We will continue to redefine future of mobility in the digital age with ‘DESIRE to Exceed’ as our 2024 motto, striving to exceed in customer experiences, service offerings, new product introductions, and driving sustainability,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT