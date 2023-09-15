Mercedes-Benz to continue selling diesel vehicles as long as demand exists, says firm’s CEO

September 15, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - CHAKAN

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India would continue to manufacture and sell diesel cars and SUVs as long as demand for such vehicles continues to exist, said its managing director & CEO Santosh Iyer in an interview on the sidelines of the introduction of the EQE-500 4MATIC luxury electric SUV on Friday.

This comes in the back drop of union minister Nitin Gadkari’s recent suggestion to impose additional taxes on diesel vehicles to force automakers to shift to vehicles with cleaner fuels. The minister later clarified that there was no immediate plan to increase taxes.

“I was there when the minister made this remark,” Mr. Iyer said. “He spoke about construction equipment, diesel gen sets. He did not specifically spoke about diesel passenger cars and SUVs. But yet his intention was to shift to sustainable fuel as far as possible . The auto industry is committed for that,” he added.

Asked whether the company would change its strategy he said, “No, for us to change strategy, customers have to stop buying diesel cars which is not happening. Even today diesel vehicles are sold at least 10 to 15% higher prices than petrol cars. Diesel is a cleaner fuel than petrol. So, as long as customers buy, we will continue with diesel cars,” he said.

Mr. Iyer said the diesel cars and SUVs sold by the company are BS-6 phase II compliant and meet stringent emission norms.

“People are buying diesel cars because of better torque, fuel efficiency and better resale value compared to petrol vehicles. The govt. wants the industry to come with solutions for sustainable fuel and we are bringing out EVs and vehicles run on gasoline which is blended with ethanol. So whatever the customers want we are offering them today and will do it even tomorrow. Therefore, we have no apprehensions,” he added.

The company on Friday introduced born electronic vehicle (BEV) the EQE 500 4MATIC SUV at an introductory price of ₹1.39 crore (all India ex-showroom).

The fully imported vehicle comes with 10 years battery warranty and a long driving range of 550 kms on a single charge.

“We are strengthening our BEV portfolio by launching the EQE 500 4MATIC SUV with the highest equipment level for Indian customers, giving them a desirable EV in the segment,” said Mr. Iyer.

“The EQE 500 SUV is an important addition to our BEV portfolio offering segment-leading luxury appointments, technology, connectivity, and comfort features for discerning customers,” he added.

“Mercedes-Benz is also supporting the EV transition in India by democratizing the Ultra-Fast charging network. All EV customers in India across brands, can now enjoy the luxurious Mercedes-Benz experience while using our charging network,” he further said.

The company also inaugurated the new ‘Customer Experience Centre’ for its customers, at its plant in Chakan.

This modern luxury facility is aimed at creating a curated Mercedes-Benz experience for its customers. It will serve a diverse purpose, spanning from curated private consultation, personalised delivering of cars to hosting top-end customers’ own corporate events, he said.

(The writer was in Chakan at the invitation of the company)