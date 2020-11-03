Mercedes-Benz starts assembly of its AMG in India

MUMBAI

03 November 2020 22:38 IST

Rolls-out the AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé at Rs 76.70 lakh

Mercedes-Benz begins AMG production in India

Mercedes-Benz has commenced local production of the first-ever AMG vehicle in India — the AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé — priced at ₹76.70 lakh (ex-showroom, India), as compared to ₹1 crore for the completely built unit imported into the country. So far, this model was imported and now with local assembling the benefit of import duty has been passed on to Indian customers, the firm said.

Advertising

Advertising