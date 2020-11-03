Business

Mercedes-Benz starts assembly of its AMG in India

Mercedes-Benz has commenced local production of the first-ever AMG vehicle in India — the AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé — priced at ₹76.70 lakh (ex-showroom, India), as compared to ₹1 crore for the completely built unit imported into the country. So far, this model was imported and now with local assembling the benefit of import duty has been passed on to Indian customers, the firm said.

