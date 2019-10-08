Mercedes-Benz sells over 200 cars in festive season

Mercedes-Benz India said it sold more than 200 units in the last few days, including 125 units in Mumbai alone during Dussehra. Seventy-four units were delivered during Navratri in Gujarat. These two remained the top focus markets for the company.

In a statement, the firm said this year’s Dussehra and Navratri deliveries outperformed the 2018 numbers and marked a ‘strong’ festive mood. The quantum of sales is significant in the backdrop of the current downturn in the automobile industry.

“Sedans C-Class and E-Class continue to delight customers in Mumbai followed by SUVs like the GLC and GLE. CLA, GLA. The C-Class emerged as the choice of Gujarat customers,” it said. Customers included businesspersons, doctors, CAs and lawyers, it added.

“Today’s deliveries signify that we have similar level of excitement... from customers, which we witnessed in 2018; and that is positive for us,” said Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO.