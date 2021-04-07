Business

Mercedes-Benz sees 34% growth in sales in Jan.-Mar. quarter

Mercedes-Benz India has sold 3,193 units in the January to March quarter, recording a growth of 34% over the same period last year buoyed by a strong January and February sales that remained at pre-COVID-19 level. Volume models, including A-Class Limousine, C-Class, E-Class sedans and GLC, GLE and GLS SUVs contributed to the growth, the company said.

“The [year] 2021 has begun on a strong note for us as we look for a substantial sales recovery this year,” said Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO. “Our Q1 [January-March] 2021 performance makes us confident that this growth momentum can be continued in the coming months as well.”

