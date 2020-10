Mercedes-Benz rolls outs EQC, its luxury EV in India

Mumbai

08 October 2020 23:04 IST

Mercedes-Benz rolls outs luxury EV in India

Mercedes-Benz on Thursday rolled out its luxury electric vehicle EQC at an introductory on-road price of ₹99.3 lakh. The EQC has been introduced in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai and will be available at 13 show rooms besides its e-commerce site. The electric vehicle has a battery range of 445-471 km.

