Business

Mercedes-Benz rolls outs EQC, its luxury EV in India

Mercedes-Benz rolls outs luxury EV in India

Mercedes-Benz on Thursday rolled out its luxury electric vehicle EQC at an introductory on-road price of ₹99.3 lakh. The EQC has been introduced in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai and will be available at 13 show rooms besides its e-commerce site. The electric vehicle has a battery range of 445-471 km.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 8, 2020 11:04:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/mercedes-benz-rolls-outs-eqc-its-luxury-ev-in-india/article32807004.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story