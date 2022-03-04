Mercedes-Benz rolls out ‘Made-in-India’ Maybach S-Class

Mercedes-Benz has introduced the Made-in-India Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, providing ‘significant’ price benefits to customers. The price of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class 680 4MATIC (CBU) starts from ₹3.20 crore and the ‘Made in India’ Maybach S-Class 580 4MATIC is priced at ₹2.50 crore (all India ex-showroom prices), the company said. Mercedes-Maybach S680 is sold out till 2023, the company added. Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class surpasses the pinnacle of excellence with its fine blend of luxury, technology and bespoke character. It is the new definition of luxury for the ever evolving S-Class customers, who are young achievers in their respective fields and expect the best of luxury products and services.” “The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is the most advanced and exquisite product we have made in India till date, and it underlines our focus on the growing demand for the high-end segment in our portfolio. This limousine demands the ultimate perfection in automotive workmanship along with the most technologically advanced integration introduced with the new S-Class,” he said. “Therefore, it is a moment of pride for us to roll out the S580 4MATIC version from our manufacturing facility. It reiterates the implementation of advanced technology and flexible processes in our manufacturing process,” Mr. Schwenk added. He said the demand for super class luxury cars has been rising. Last year the company sold over 2,000 units of high-end cars whose ex-showroom price is more than ₹ 1 crore. That’s 20% of the 2021 volumes. The company said it would introduce 10 new products in 2022, including the Maybach S-class which was introduced on Thursday. He said the company’s retail of the future, wherein it directly deals with customers, has found traction. The company has now integrated the group’s finance arm for convenience in financing of its vehicles and for quicker delivery to customers.