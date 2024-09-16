Mercedes-Benz rolls out Made in India BEV EQS 580 at ₹1.41 crore

Mercedes-Benz India announced the roll out of its second ‘Made in India’ battery electric vehicle EQS SUV 580 4matic at an introductory price of ₹1.41 crore (ex-showroom all India).

“Out of the 12 launches announced for 2024, this is the 11th launch. This is the third BEV to be launched in the last three months,” MD & CEO Santosh Iyer said during an interaction.

According to him, Mercedes-Benz is the only luxury brand to locally manufacture two BEVs in India after the EQS 580 luxury sedan. Besides, India is the first market outside of the U.S. to start local production of the EQS SUV 580 in Chakkan.

With the introduction of the EQS SUV, Mercedes-Benz has further strengthened its comprehensive line-up of BEVs across segments, catering to diverse customer requirements ranging from EQA to Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV.

The new SUV is targeted at those in the age group of 32-45 years and at second generation entrepreneurs, tech savvy and individual customers.

“We are deeply committed to the Indian market. We made an additional investment of ₹200 crore in 2024 towards manufacturing operations, new product start-ups and digitisation of manufacturing processes. With this, our total investment stands at ₹3,000 crore,” Mr. Iyer said.

Talking about the product, he said with its 400 kw power output, the vehicle can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds and offers a range of 809 km as certified by ARAI. It has the largest battery capacity of 122 kWh for a passenger vehicle in India.

The company offers battery warranty for 10 years or unlimited km, and high residual value of 60% after three years and or 45,000 km.

