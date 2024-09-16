GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mercedes-Benz rolls out Made in India BEV EQS 580 at ₹1.41 crore

Published - September 16, 2024 08:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO Santosh Iyer and Executive Director and Head of Operations Vyankatesh Kulkarni at the launch of the BEV.

Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO Santosh Iyer and Executive Director and Head of Operations Vyankatesh Kulkarni at the launch of the BEV.

Mercedes-Benz India announced the roll out of its second ‘Made in India’ battery electric vehicle EQS SUV 580 4matic at an introductory price of ₹1.41 crore (ex-showroom all India).

“Out of the 12 launches announced for 2024, this is the 11th launch. This is the third BEV to be launched in the last three months,” MD & CEO Santosh Iyer said during an interaction.

According to him, Mercedes-Benz is the only luxury brand to locally manufacture two BEVs in India after the EQS 580 luxury sedan. Besides, India is the first market outside of the U.S. to start local production of the EQS SUV 580 in Chakkan.

With the introduction of the EQS SUV, Mercedes-Benz has further strengthened its comprehensive line-up of BEVs across segments, catering to diverse customer requirements ranging from EQA to Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV.

The new SUV is targeted at those in the age group of 32-45 years and at second generation entrepreneurs, tech savvy and individual customers.

“We are deeply committed to the Indian market. We made an additional investment of ₹200 crore in 2024 towards manufacturing operations, new product start-ups and digitisation of manufacturing processes. With this, our total investment stands at ₹3,000 crore,” Mr. Iyer said.

Talking about the product, he said with its 400 kw power output, the vehicle can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds and offers a range of 809 km as certified by ARAI. It has the largest battery capacity of 122 kWh for a passenger vehicle in India.

The company offers battery warranty for 10 years or unlimited km, and high residual value of 60% after three years and or 45,000 km.

Published - September 16, 2024 08:31 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.