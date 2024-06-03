Mercedes-Benz rolls out latest versions of GLC, C Class

Mercedes-Benz India has introduced the GLC and the C-Class, two of its highest selling products in the country, with new powertrain and enhanced features. The C- Class is now offered in a C 200 petrol, C 220d diesel and a topline C 300 AMG Line petrol version. The New C 300 now replaces the C 300d. The price of the new GLC 300 4MATIC is ₹75.90 lakh and for the GLC 220d 4MATIC it is ₹76.90 lakh (all-India ex-showroom), the company said.

The price of C 200 is ₹61.85 lakh, C 220 d is ₹62.85 lakh, while the new C 300 is priced at ₹69 lakh (all prices India ex-showroom), the company said in a statement.

“The top-end C 300 AMG Line offers the right combination of peak performance and luxury features, and its introduction indicates a market shift towards higher-spec petrol powertrain. The multiple enhancements in comfort, technology and safety will enhance the appeal of the C-Class and GLC,” said Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

