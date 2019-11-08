Mercedes-Benz rolls out ₹1.10 cr. luxury MPV

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz expanded its multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) segment by rolling out new V-Class Elite on Thursday.

“The V-Class Elite is targeted at a wide array of potential customers comprising large families, sports enthusiasts, businesses owners, who want a top-end luxury MPV, that suits their lifestyles,” said Martin Schwenk, managing director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

“It is imported from Spain. We are confident that the V-Class Elite will create new benchmarks for luxury travel in the country and expand the segment,” he said.

Asserting that Mercedes had witnessed a positive sales trend in the luxury segment and the turbulence over the migration to BS-VI would settle soon, he said the firm would continue its product offensive in Q4 as well and would strive to launch a product every month, going forward into the next year.

“We aim to continue engaging with our customers and fascinate them with offering unique and memorable products, services and experiences. We are also very satisfied with our sales performance, particularly during the festive period and have witnessed early signs of recovery,” he said.

Talking about the key features, he said the luxury MPV would be available in the 6-seater long-wheelbase variant, has luxury seats with massaging function and climate control Burmester surround sound system with 15 speakers and output of 640W.

It is a 2-litre BS-VI compliant OM 654 diesel engine. The V-Class Elite commands an ex-showroom price starting at ₹1.10 crore.