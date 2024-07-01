ADVERTISEMENT

Mercedes-Benz R&D India ties up with BITS Pilani for tech research

Published - July 01, 2024 09:28 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) said it had signed a five-year Master Research Agreement (MRA) with Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani for advanced technology research.  “This collaboration will establish a framework for joint research aimed at building intellectual property in pioneering technology solutions and promoting academic collaboration for both higher education and projects,” the company said in a statement.

“Focusing on opportunities in the mobility sector through the exploration and development of breakthrough technologies, the scope of the collaboration will include joint R&D projects, academic and professional events, and facilitating exchanges of researchers and students. Besides this, the collaboration also enables both parties to share lab facilities, advise research students, obtain co-funding, publish papers, and protect intellectual property,” it added.

The areas of research will encompass software development with a focus on data and AI, electric mobility as well as transformative technologies such as generative AI. Several projects are already being initiated under this partnership, guided by Prof. Poonam Goyal, Prof. Amit R Singh, and Prof. Navneet Goyal.

Manu Saale, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India said, “Collaborations between industry and academia are crucial in tackling the complex challenges our industry faces today. The synergy between our industry expertise and BITS Pilani’s academic prowess will propel our journey towards a future of sustainable innovation.”

