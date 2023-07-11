Mercedes-Benz June quarter sales up 8% YoY

July 11, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - MUMBAI

Mercedes-Benz India said it has achieved H1 (January to June 2023) sales of a record 8,528 units as compared with 7,573 units in the same period last year, up 13%.

For the April to June 2023 period, the luxury car maker sold 3,831 units as against 3,551 units in the year ago period, up 8%.

The company said strong demand continued for the Top-End Vehicle (TEV) portfolio which grew by 54% in H12023.

The order bank of Mercedes-Benz India as of June 2023 stood at 3,500 units.

“Mercedes-Benz continues its strong demand in the Indian market, achieving the best ever H1 and Q2 sales,” Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said.

“This record sales performance is driven by high desirability of the brand, an attractive portfolio, increased availability of cars and successful implementation of the ‘Retail of the Future’ business,” he said.

“Our focus remains on elevating the customer experience and continuing to grow the Top-End Vehicles that outpace other segments,” he added.

