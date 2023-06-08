ADVERTISEMENT

Mercedes-Benz introduces G Class at ₹2.55 crore

June 08, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mercedes-Benz India has introduced G-Class, its iconic SUV, for the Indian market.  The G-Class 400d has been rolled out in two variants – G 400d Adventure Edition, and the sporty G 400d AMG Line. 

Both G 400d Adventure Edition and the G 400d AMG Line are priced equally ₹2.55 crore onwards. The company also commenced the booking of the G 400d. Deliveries of the vehicle will begin from Q4 this year.  Deliveries will be based on exclusive allocations for the Indian market owing to the high demand for this iconic off-roader. “Top-end vehicles remain our constant focus, as the segment continues to draw outstanding response from discerning customers. Today we are introducing the New G-Class, a vehicle that is stronger than time and enjoys a cult status,” said Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

He said, “The G-Class has been a highly anticipated luxury lifestyle vehicle for Indian customers and its launch reiterates our aim of offering them, the ‘most desirable’ vehicles from our global portfolio. The priority allocation of the G 400d for the Indian market underlines the success of our TEV strategy, moving in the right direction.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US