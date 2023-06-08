Mercedes-Benz introduces G Class at ₹2.55 crore

June 08, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - MUMBAI

Mercedes-Benz India has introduced G-Class, its iconic SUV, for the Indian market. The G-Class 400d has been rolled out in two variants – G 400d Adventure Edition, and the sporty G 400d AMG Line.

Both G 400d Adventure Edition and the G 400d AMG Line are priced equally ₹2.55 crore onwards. The company also commenced the booking of the G 400d. Deliveries of the vehicle will begin from Q4 this year. Deliveries will be based on exclusive allocations for the Indian market owing to the high demand for this iconic off-roader. “Top-end vehicles remain our constant focus, as the segment continues to draw outstanding response from discerning customers. Today we are introducing the New G-Class, a vehicle that is stronger than time and enjoys a cult status,” said Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

He said, “The G-Class has been a highly anticipated luxury lifestyle vehicle for Indian customers and its launch reiterates our aim of offering them, the ‘most desirable’ vehicles from our global portfolio. The priority allocation of the G 400d for the Indian market underlines the success of our TEV strategy, moving in the right direction.”