ADVERTISEMENT

Mercedes-Benz India unveils top-end vehicles starting ₹3.3 crore

Published - May 22, 2024 08:40 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mercedes-Benz India has announced the unveiling of AMG S 63 E Performance sedan priced at ₹3.3 crore (ex-showroom all India), its ‘Edition 1’ at ₹3.8 crore, and the Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC SUV at ₹3.35 crore, in the top end vehicle (TEV) segment.

“The new Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance in an exclusive ‘Edition 1’, is the most powerful S-Class ever, a consummate blend of luxury, comfort, and brute strength. The Mercedes-Maybach GLS on other hand is the pinnacle of luxury, embodying the ultimate luxury experience with its impressive exterior design and high-class interior appointments,” said Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

“The TEV segment remains buoyant, fuelled by demand and unwavering customer loyalty, comprising 25% of Mercedes-Benz sales in India. The customer preference for TEV reiterates the growing popularity for exclusive top-end luxury vehicles such as the GLS, Mercedes-Maybach, and AMG range. TEV segment represents our key focus area and with these excusive models, we are now offering our discerning Indian customers two highly desirable vehicles, from our global portfolio,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US