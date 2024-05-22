GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mercedes-Benz India unveils top-end vehicles starting ₹3.3 crore

Published - May 22, 2024 08:40 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mercedes-Benz India has announced the unveiling of AMG S 63 E Performance sedan priced at ₹3.3 crore (ex-showroom all India), its ‘Edition 1’ at ₹3.8 crore, and the Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC SUV at ₹3.35 crore, in the top end vehicle (TEV) segment.

“The new Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance in an exclusive ‘Edition 1’, is the most powerful S-Class ever, a consummate blend of luxury, comfort, and brute strength. The Mercedes-Maybach GLS on other hand is the pinnacle of luxury, embodying the ultimate luxury experience with its impressive exterior design and high-class interior appointments,” said Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

“The TEV segment remains buoyant, fuelled by demand and unwavering customer loyalty, comprising 25% of Mercedes-Benz sales in India. The customer preference for TEV reiterates the growing popularity for exclusive top-end luxury vehicles such as the GLS, Mercedes-Maybach, and AMG range. TEV segment represents our key focus area and with these excusive models, we are now offering our discerning Indian customers two highly desirable vehicles, from our global portfolio,” he added.

