Mercedes-Benz India unveils EQE 500 SUV at ₹1.39 crore

September 16, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - MUMBAI

Mercedes-Benz India has introduced born electronic vehicle (BEV) the EQE 500 4MATIC SUV at an introductory price of ₹1.39 crore (all India ex-showroom). The fully-imported vehicle comes with 10 years battery warranty and a long driving range of 550 km on single charge.

“We are strengthening our BEV portfolio by launching the EQE 500 4MATIC SUV with the highest equipment level for the Indian customers, giving them a desirable EV in the segment,” said Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

“The EQE 500 SUV is an important addition to our BEV portfolio offering segment-leading luxury appointments, technology, connectivity, and comfort features for discerning customers,” he added.

“Mercedes-Benz is also supporting the EV transition in India by democratizing the Ultra-Fast charging network. All EV customers in India across brands, can now enjoy the luxurious Mercedes-Benz experience while using our charging network,” he further said.

