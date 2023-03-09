Mercedes-Benz India to raise prices by up to 5%

March 09, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - MUMBAI

Mercedes-Benz India has announced an upward revision of about 5% of the ex-showroom price of its vehicles effective April 1.

“The depreciation of the currency compared to the euro, combined with increased input cost including logistics costs, have been exerting significant pressure on the company’s overall operational cost,” the company said in a statement.

A combination of these factors have prompted the company to upwardly revise the ex-showroom price of its model range to offset some of these costs, it said.

“While the company absorbs significant costs, some portion of it will be passed on to the consumers in order to sustain a profitable business,” it added.

Prices of Mercedes-Benz cars will be revised by ₹2 lakh for an A-Class limousine and GLA SUV, ₹7 lakh for a top-end S 350d limousine and by ₹12 lakh for the top-end Mercedes Maybach S 580 luxury limousine.