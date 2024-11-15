 />
Mercedes-Benz India to increase prices by up to 3% from January 2025

This price correction will offset some of the cost pressure to run a sustainable business, a company statement noted

Updated - November 15, 2024 04:34 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Mercedes-Benz India (MBI) has announced to increase in prices of L by up to 3%.

Mercedes-Benz India (MBI) has announced to increase prices of ‘L’ by up to 3% for its entire model range in the portfolio, effective from January 1, 2025.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz India introduces sportscar AMG C 63 S E at ₹1.95 crore

“Increased commodity prices and higher logistics expenses driven by persistent inflationary pressures has posed significant strain on MBI’s overall operational costs,” the company said in a statement. 

This price correction will offset some of the cost pressure to run a sustainable business, it added. 

Mercedes Benz India mulls unveiling two more luxury cars in CY24 priced at over ₹1.5 cr.

The price correction will apply to those vehicles which currently are not in stock, offering a price hike for all existing and future bookings until 31st December 2024.

Prices of Mercedes-Benz cars will be revised in the range of ₹2 lakhs for the GLC to ₹9 lakhs for the top-end Mercedes-Maybach S 680 luxury limousine, the company said. 

“Over the past three quarters, we have been facing increased pressure on our cost structure primarily driven by escalating material cost, fluctuating commodity pricing, increased logistics expenses and inflationary cost,” said Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India. 

“While we have been absorbing these cost pressures by optimizing our operational costs and driving higher efficiencies, the overall bottom line is getting impacted, considering the current challenges. To ensure the sustainability of our business we have decided for a nominal price correction,” he added.

Published - November 15, 2024 04:29 pm IST

