Mercedes Benz India sells 11,469 units in Jan.-Sept., up 28%

Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

Mercedes-Benz India said in the January-September 2022 period it delivering 11,469 new cars, which is a growth of 28% as compared with the year-earlier period.

“With this Mercedes-Benz India sold more new cars than it did in the entire CY 2021. The sales growth, despite supply shortages is buoyed by a young product portfolio, resurgent customer sentiment scaling up businesses and the ongoing festive period,” the company said in a statement.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “Our sales performance is a combination of our attractive product portfolio, bullish customer sentiments and the ongoing festive season. The ‘Made in India EQS’ is receiving an overwhelming response from customers, and we already have over 300 confirmed bookings for the luxury EV.”

“We also have a robust order bank [of over 7,000 units] across all models and our focus remains to deliver these cars to our customers, on time. We are confident of maintaining the sales momentum in the coming months with newer products and service offerings in the pipeline,” he added.