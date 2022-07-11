Mercedes-Benz India sales rise 56% in H1

Mercedes-Benz India said it sold 7,573 units in the first half of the year, a 56% increase from the first half of 2021.

The sales volumes of 3,551 reported in the second quarter of the calendar year 2022 was up 113.5% compared with the same period last year, the automaker said. The company said models including the new C-Class, new E-Class, new S-Class and GLA, GLC and GLE SUVs contributed significantly to the growth.

“The LWB E-Class remained the single highest selling model for Mercedes-Benz,” the company said in a statement.

GLC remains the highest selling SUV for Mercedes-Benz in India followed by the GLA, it said. However, the supply chain situation continued to be challenging, resulting in delays in production and deliveries, Mercedes-Benz India added.