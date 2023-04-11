ADVERTISEMENT

Mercedes-Benz India sales rise 37% in FY23

April 11, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Top end vehicles priced above ₹1.5 crore witnessed 107% growth in the January-March quarter.

Mercedes-Benz India said it had clocked a record sales of 16,497 units in FY22-23, an increase of 37%, compared with 12,071 units in the previous year.  In the January to March quarter, the company said it delivered 4,697 new cars, compared with 4,022 units in the same period last year, an increase of 17%. Top end vehicles priced above ₹1.5 crore witnessed 107% growth in the January-March quarter, said MD & CEO Santosh Iyer. 

“Our significant growth in the top end vehicle (TEV) segment, as well as the increased preference for our luxury EVs reflects the changing profile of Mercedes- Benz customers in India, who increasingly prefer to combine sustainability and luxury at the highest level. With this sales success, we continue our product offensive, introduce new initiatives and remain obsessed with enhancing our customer experience, remaining the most desirable luxury brand in India,” he said. On Tuesday, the company introduced Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance, the first performance hybrid and “the most powerful production vehicle” ever made by Mercedes-AMG at a price starting ₹3.3 crore.  “With the launch of the AMG GT 63 E Performance, we continue to offer our customers the most desirable top-end vehicles from our global portfolio.” In the year 2023, the company had announced 10 new products out of which two have been introduced. 

CONNECT WITH US