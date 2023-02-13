Mercedes-Benz India reopens bookings for top-end vehicles

February 13, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - MUMBAI

Mercedes-Benz India has announced opening of bookings for its top-end vehicles after receiving priority allocation for AMG G 63 and Maybach GLS 600 from its headquarters.

“The bookings will be exclusively open for existing ‘Mercedes-Benz customers’ only for the first week, prior to other customers. The higher allocations and exclusive availability are for the imported CBU models comprising the AMG G 63 and Maybach GLS 600,” the company said in a statement.

“The priority allocation secured for India underlines the significance of the market and the growing customer preference for top-end luxury vehicles in Mercedes-Benz India portfolio,” it added.

Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “Top-end is core to Mercedes-Benz’s strategy of driving desire and the segment remains key focus area with a double-digit growth forecast.” “With this priority allocation and having a customer-first approach, we reopen the bookings for the top-end models exclusively for our existing customers, waiting for these vehicles since months,” he said.

“We will continue new model introduction in this segment from Mercedes-Benz’s global portfolio, reaffirming the strong potential of the segment buoyed by growing aspirations and desire of the customers for owning such top-end vehicles,” he added. Mercedes-Benz India said it expects the waiting period for the top-end Vehicles to significantly reduce by up to 6-10 months depending on the model.

The waiting period for the AMG G63 is now reduced to 12-16 months from earlier 24-36 months. The waiting period for the GLS Maybach 600 is now reduced to 8 months for the single colour and 8-10 months for the dual-tone colour, the company said.