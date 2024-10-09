Mercedes Benz India mulls unveiling two more luxury cars in CY24 priced at over ₹1.5 cr.

Buoyed the success of its earlier launches, Germany luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz India is planning to surprise its customers by rolling out two more top-end luxury cars priced at more than ₹1.5 crore for the Indian market in the coming months, said a top company executive.

“Earlier, we said that we will be rolling out 12 new cars. Today, we are unveiling three variants of LWB E class making it 12 in a row,” said its MD & CEO Santosh Iyer during an interaction.

But, we are also planning to launch two more top end luxury cars in November and December, which would be priced above 1.5 crore, taking the total to 14 cars.

Reiterating that they are expecting to maintain double digit growth for CY24, he said they are eagerly looking forward for the Diwali season to maintain growth momentum for the year.

According to him, MBI recorded its best-ever Q3 sales performance and also concluded highest-ever sales in it’s history for the January-September period.

The carmaker delivered 14,379 cars, up 13% of which 5,117 units, a 21% YoY growth, in Q3 alone. Battery Electric Vehicles grew by 84% and it was 140% over the year ago period. BEV penetration to total sales was 6% (2.5%).

“This resounding success in an otherwise challenging market underscores the strength of our desirable products, our elevated service experiences and an unmatched value proposition of our financial services,” he said.

On the sales, he said North and West contributed 35%, South 30% and Central and rest of India 30%.

On Wednesday, MBI rolled out new E-Class Long wheel base cars in three variants: E200 (petrol), E220d and E450 4MATIC (petrol) at an introductory price of ₹78.5 lakh, ₹81.5 lakh and ₹92.5 lakh respectively.

The deliveries for E200 will begin from this week. E220d from Diwali and E450 from November, currently “Expression of Interest” is being collected by Franchise Partners for the latter.

The crash and emission tests were done in Germany and Spain to comply with internal Mercedes-Benz quality standards. The side and quarter glasses are now locally produced in India marking a new chapter for localisation of glazing materials in India. These vehicles will come equipped with eight airbags — a driver knee airbag and for the first time a centre airbag.

