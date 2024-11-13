 />
Mercedes-Benz India introduces sportscar AMG C 63 S E at ₹1.95 crore

The Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance’s hybrid powertrain merges a 2.0-litre AMG turbo engine with an Electric Drive Unit (EDU)

Published - November 13, 2024 06:36 am IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Image for representative purposes only

Image for representative purposes only | Photo Credit: Reuters

Mercedes-Benz India has announced the introduction of sportscar the new Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance starting at ₹1.95 crore (prices all-India ex-showroom).

The company has started accepting bookings for deliveries in the Q2 of 2025.

Mercedes Benz India mulls unveiling two more luxury cars in CY24 priced at over ₹1.5 cr.

The Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance’s hybrid powertrain merges a 2.0-litre AMG turbo engine with an Electric Drive Unit (EDU) on the rear axle, delivering a combined output of 500 kW (680 hp) and maximum torque of 1,020 Nm, with a 0-100 kmph sprint of mere 3.4 seconds, the company said.

“This characterizes the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance as the perfect sportscar for the future of ‘Driving Performance’. This innovative setup ensures balanced weight distribution for enhanced driving dynamics and an electric range of 13 kilometres,” the company added. 

Commenting on the company’s ‘Direct to Customer’ business model- Retail of the Future- Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “Today, Mercedes-Benz India has successfully completed three years of implementing ROTF, retailing over 50000 new cars to customers pan-India.” 

Mercedes-Benz rolls out Made in India BEV EQS 580 at ₹1.41 crore

“India’s remarkable success with the new business model has been a global best practice in Mercedes-Benz world, subsequently adopted in key markets like Germany, the U.K., Turkey, Malaysia and Thailand,” he said.

“Retail of the Future introduced complete price transparency, removed hidden pricing elements leading to higher Residual Values and a positive experience for customers. It also eliminated the need for high stock with the dealers, thereby enhancing their profitability, allowing them to solely focus on enhancing customer experience,” he added.

November 13, 2024 06:36 am IST

