Mercedes-Benz India forays into EV space

German luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz India has forayed into the electric vehicle (EV) space by unveiling a new brand called EQ which is a product and technology ecosystem that aims to shape the future of mobility in India.

Under the EQ brand, the company will launch EQC EV, its first EV in April 2020.

Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “As the inventors of the automobile and pioneers of luxury mobility in India, we are launching the brand ‘EQ’ that will establish luxury electric motoring in India.”

“The ‘EQ’ brand is a key pillar of our ‘sustainable luxury’ objective and is the first dedicated luxury electric brand in India,” he added.

“We are confident that EQ will lay a strong foundation for our electric ambition in India, which will see further expansion of our green cars portfolio and also for our future,” he said.

Mr. Schwenk said “With the launch of EQ, we firmly announce Mercedes-Benz’s arrival into the new era of electro mobility. We want the EQ brand to create an ecosystem in which electric mobility is reliable, simple and at the same time exciting.”

The first EV, called EQC Edition 1886, will be available exclusively in metallic high-tech silver. The car has a water-cooled on-board charger (OBC) with an output of 7.4 kW and is therefore ready for charging with alternating current (AC) at home and at public charging stations.

Depending on the SoC (status of charge), the EQC can be charged with a maximum output of up to 110 kW at an appropriate charging station.