Mercedes-Benz India adds two variants to GLE SUV lineup

Mercedes-Benz India has added two new, top-end variants to its popular GLE sports utility vehicle (SUV) portfolio. The newly- launched top-end GLE 450 4MATIC LWB in petrol and 400 d 4MATIC LWB in diesel are priced at ₹88.80 lakh and ₹89.90 lakh respectively (all prices ex-showroom, India, except Kerala) respectively.

The current LWB GLE range comprises the BS VI GLE 300 d 4MATIC LWB and the top-end CBU GLE 400 d 4MATIC LWB Hip Hop variants.

Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “The new long wheelbase GLE has already created a benchmark in the luxury SUV segment and we are very satisfied with the customer response.”

“The locally made LWB GLE 450 4MATIC and the 400 d 4MATIC make important additions to our GLE SUV range and will further attract customers who seek comfort, luxury and off-roading prowess in their SUV,” he said.

“The GLE LWB is an important pillar in our expansive SUV portfolio, leading our product offensive in the SUV segment and it remains our highest selling SUV in India. With the addition of these two new variants, we once again reiterate our customer focus and our commitment to the Indian market,” Mr. Schwenk said.

“The new GLE LWB has a 3-month waiting period. With the introduction of a petrol model, we expect it to further drive its popularity and cater to the requirements of those customers who waited for a petrol model,” he added.

The new GLE LWB is targeted at customers who are seeking a premium experience in urban environment and also love to tread the unbeaten path and outdoors, the company said.

