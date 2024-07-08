Mercedes-Benz H1 sales rise 9% to 8,262 units

Mercedes-Benz India said it has retailed 9,262 units in the first half of the calendar year, up 9% from the same period last year. However, retail sales during the April to June quarter slightly improved to 3,850 units from 3,831 units in the year ago period. “It is the highest-ever H1 sales in our history in terms of volume. Mercedes-Benz remains the most desirable luxury brand in the Indian market owing to continued customer trust in our products and services,” Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India told The Hindu over telephone. “New and updated products, elevated customer experience at retail and ease of ownership, combined with positive customer sentiments; boosted our best-ever H1 sales performance. With some of the most awaited products lined up for the upcoming festive season, we expect the remaining quarters to continue the forecasted growth,” he added.

He said there was sustained demand for Mercedes-Benz vehicles across entry, core and Top-End Vehicle (TEV) segments. The SUV segment continued to dominate with 55% penetration to overall sales, based on the performance from the GLA, GLC, GLE and GLS SUVs.

The sedan portfolio comprising the A-Class, C-Class, outgoing LWB E-Class and S-Class topped customer preference for a luxury sedan. “We also witnessed robust demand for our TEV portfolio with Maybach range growing the highest at 108% in H1 2024,” Mr Iyer said.

The company’s Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) portfolio continued to gain traction, growing 60% y-o-y in H1 2024, with a penetration of 5% in H1 2024 sales. On Monday the company announced the introduction of all-new EQA 250+ at introductory price of ₹66 lakh (all-India ex-showroom), the new EQB 350 4M in a 5-seater configuration at ₹77.5 lakh (all India ex-showroom). Bookings have opened for deliveries from January 2025. With these two additions, the company aims to have a BEV portfolio 6 products this year as one more BEV namely EQS Maybach SUV would be added in the second half. “Our objective is to have a BEV suited to each customer’s preference and requirements,” Mr Ayer said.

