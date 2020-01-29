Merc expects Indian auto sector to bounce back in second half of 2020

Mercedes Benz expects the automobile market in India to bounce back in the second half of 2020, helping drive a double-digit growth for the German luxury car maker in 2020, a top company official said.

The company, which saw a decline of about 11% is sales growth in 2019, on Wednesday, launched a long wheel base (LWB) GLE SUV in India in two variants — LWB GLE 300 d priced at ₹73.70 lakh and the LWB GLE 400 d (hip-hop variant) with a price tag of ₹1.25 crore (ex-showroom).

“We have see overall passenger car market struggling in the last year. The luxury market was also affected at the same time...We had in August-September expected that the market had bottomed out... The market is in recovery mode,” Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO Martin Schwenk said, adding that in the current quarter, the transition to new BS-VI norms were expected to create some ‘disturbance’ for the industry.

Mr. Schwenk added that Mercedes-Benz had stopped production of BS-IV compliant vehicles in October last year and have sold 6,000 BS-VI compliant vehicles till now.

“We expect second half of the year to be a much stronger one for the industry as well as Mercedes. Overall, for us, we can look at this year optimistically...for a double-digit growth,” he said.

The luxury car market in India is estimated to have declined 16% to 35,000 units last year.