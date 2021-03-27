Mensa India inducted into global board

High IQ society Mensa International has inducted Mensa India into its board of directors.

Gowri Shankar, president of Mensa India, who will join the board of Mensa International, said, “Attainment of Full National Mensa Status will help us tap funds worldwide and extend the outreach activities of Tribal Mensa and Project Dhruv to other parts of India.”

Tribal Mensa and Project Dhruv are initiatives of Mensa India to identify and nurture gifted children among the rural and urban underprivileged population in India.