Memsift Innovations bags $1.62 mn order from global pharma major

November 22, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

Singapore-based Memsift Innovations has bagged a $1.62-million commercial contract from a leading Fortune 100 pharmaceutical company to revolutionise industrial liquid waste treatment and zero liquid discharge solutions.

The global pharma giant initiated a technical feasibility study in 2019. The study aimed to assess the feasibility of utilising TS-30 Improved Membrane Distillation system to treat liquid waste resulted in reducing liquid waste volume by more than 90% while recovering high-quality nitrogen fertiliser, the waste-to-value added product company said in a statement.

Building on the positive outcomes of the feasibility study, a full-scale onsite pilot program was unveiled in early 2022 and has been in continuous operation for over a year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This bold move will not only enable the pharma major to achieve more than 90% cost savings in waste disposal but also reduce its carbon footprint by up to 80% compared to conventional disposal and incineration methods, resulting in an estimated reduction of 490 tons of CO2 emissions annually,” said Memsift Innovations Pte. Ltd.’s Founder & CEO J. Antony Prince.

The commercial implementation of this project is slated to begin in the first quarter of 2024.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.