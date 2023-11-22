HamberMenu
Memsift Innovations bags $1.62 mn order from global pharma major

November 22, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A file picture of Memsift Innovations Improved Membrane Distillation (IMD) system - main panel and the membrane rack.

A file picture of Memsift Innovations Improved Membrane Distillation (IMD) system - main panel and the membrane rack.

Singapore-based Memsift Innovations has bagged a $1.62-million commercial contract from a leading Fortune 100 pharmaceutical company to revolutionise industrial liquid waste treatment and zero liquid discharge solutions.

The global pharma giant initiated a technical feasibility study in 2019. The study aimed to assess the feasibility of utilising TS-30 Improved Membrane Distillation system to treat liquid waste resulted in reducing liquid waste volume by more than 90% while recovering high-quality nitrogen fertiliser, the waste-to-value added product company said in a statement.

Building on the positive outcomes of the feasibility study, a full-scale onsite pilot program was unveiled in early 2022 and has been in continuous operation for over a year.

“This bold move will not only enable the pharma major to achieve more than 90% cost savings in waste disposal but also reduce its carbon footprint by up to 80% compared to conventional disposal and incineration methods, resulting in an estimated reduction of 490 tons of CO2 emissions annually,” said Memsift Innovations Pte. Ltd.’s Founder & CEO J. Antony Prince.

The commercial implementation of this project is slated to begin in the first quarter of 2024.

