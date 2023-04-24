Meesho’s growing scale, differentiated business model make profitability a reality in 2023: Jefferies

April 24, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

Meesho, an e-commerce marketplace, has been witnessing industry-beating growth driven by a surge in transacting users, volumes and revenues, according to a report by Jefferies.

As India’s third-largest e-commerce company, Meesho has created a niche on the back of its unique value propositions such as affordable prices, zero seller commission and strong monetisation levers, the brokerage firm said. The e-com firm was already contribution margin positive ((pre-marketing and indirect spends) and was on track to achieve EBITDA breakeven over the course of CY23, it said. According to Jefferies, Meesho logged 120 million average monthly active users in CY22. Over the last two years, the company added over 100 million MAUs (monthly active users), much higher than peers. Meesho’s monthly transacting user count rose 26x over CY20-22, resulting in a 9x increase in GMV (gross merchandise value). It clocked 1 billion orders, up 2.2x year-on-year, and 140 million transacting users in 2022. Meesho recently became India’s fastest e-commerce platform to onboard 1 million sellers, with more than 6 lakh small businesses signing up in the last one year and achieved this feat within 8 years of inception, Jefferies further said.