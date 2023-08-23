Meesho to digitise 10 million sellers in India by 2027

August 23, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

E-commerce platform Meesho said it has a mandate to digitise 10 million sellers in India by 2027 as part of its goal to equip MSMEs for the digital age.

Meesho further said its seller ramp up plan was in in tune with the Union Government’s decision to relax the mandatory GST requirement for online sales for businesses with annual turnover of less than ₹40 lakh.

According to a recent report by RedSeer, India boasts of an estimated 85 million MSMEs, yet only a mere 1.5 million currently operate within the online sphere.

