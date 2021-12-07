MedPlus IPO to open on Dec. 13

MedPlus Health Services Ltd. said on Tuesday its IPO will open on December 13 at a price band of ₹780-796 per equity share (face value of ₹2 each). The IPO consists of a fresh issue of shares up to ₹600 crore and an offer for sale by selling shareholders aggregating up to ₹798.29 crore. The issue will remain open till December 15. Bids can be made for a minimum of 18 equity shares and in multiples of 18 thereafter, the company said.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue are proposed to be utilised for investment into subsidiary Optival; for funding working capital requirements of Optival and general corporate purposes.