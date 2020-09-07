‘Medical data not safe with hospitals’

About 57% of the people do not want their medical information stored at the state or the hospital levels, but only at the central level, over privacy concerns, a study has indicated.
The study was carried out to understand the public pulse with regard to the creation of a digital health ID for citizens.
Also, 48% of the citizens surveyed are against the use of this information for research and promotional activities.
Some 82% said they want to have such an ID, but they do not want to share sensitive personal data such as like caste, religion, sexual orientation, and banking details.
The survey by LocalCircles, a community social media platform, received about 34,000 responses from 272 districts of India. The National Health Data Management Policy draft released on August 26 for public inputs proposes to create a ‘Digital Health ID’ for citizens. The government has now extended the last date for the public to submit feedback on the proposed policy from September 3 to 10. The Health Data Management Policy adopts the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, which has already been presented in the Parliament.
Instead, the majority are of the view that states and health facilities should be able to access this information post specific authorisation by an individual but not store the details on their local servers and computers.
