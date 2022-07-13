MediBuddy acquires Clinix

MediBuddy, a digital healthcare platform, said it had acquired Clinix, an online doctor consultation platform specialising in rural India, for an unspecified amount.

The firm said the acquisition would help it to further scale up its operations and expand services to the interior parts of rural India.

Satish Kannan, co-founder, and CEO, MediBuddy said, “We see our acquisition as a significant step forward in our aim to provide quality healthcare made accessible to every Indian.”

Aravind Dhulipala, co-founder and CEO, Clinix said, “MediBuddy’s advanced technology and extensive network will go a long way in helping us cover a wider range of population and bridge the urban-rural divide in terms of quality healthcare solutions.”