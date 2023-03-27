Medi Assist to acquire Raksha Health Insurance TPA

March 27, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - MUMBAI

Medi Assist Insurance TPA Private Ltd. and Raksha Health Insurance TPA Private Ltd. have entered into a definitive agreement under which Medi Assist Insurance TPA will acquire 100% stake in Raksha Insurance TPA.

Medi Assist will fund the transaction from internal accruals and completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and pending customary closing conditions.

“Together with Medi Assist we anticipate to help more insured customers get better care, when and how they need it,” said Pawan Bhalla, Managing Director, Raksha Insurance TPA.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We believe access to health benefits is highest on the list of experiences that need to become more seamless. With Raksha we see lots of opportunities to improve the quality of experience across in-patient and out-patient care across the ecosystem,” said Satish Gidugu, CEO, Medi Assist Insurance TPA.

The management team at Raksha Insurance TPA will be integrated with Medi Assist Insurance TPA.