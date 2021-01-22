Medha wins contract for 44 Vande Bharat-type train sets

NEW DELHI

Hyderabad-based Medha Servo Drives Ltd. has won the about ₹2,211-crore contract for designing and manufacturing propulsion, control and other equipment needed for making 44 rakes of Vande Bharat-type train sets, the Railways said on Friday.

In a statement, the Railways said it had finalised the tender for design, development, manufacture, supply, integration, testing and commissioning of IGBT based 3-Phase propulsion, control and other equipment for Vande Bharat-type train sets for 44 rakes of 16 cars each.

The procurement, it said, includes a five-year comprehensive annual maintenance contract with the supplier.

“For the first time, the tender required a minimum 75% local content requirement of the total value of the tender. This is expected to give a boost to ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ mission,” it added.

The rakes will be manufactured at three production units of Indian Railways — 24 rakes at ICF, Chennai; 10 rakes at RCF, Kapurthala; and 10 rakes at MCF, Raebareli. On the delivery schedule of these rakes, the Railways said that the first two prototype rakes will be delivered in 20 months, thereafter on successful commissioning, the firm will be delivering an average of six rakes per quarter.

The Indian Railways had in September last year floated a revised tender for 44 Vande Bharat train sets.

In the earlier tender, Railways had got bids from six bidders, including CRRC Pioneer Electric, in which China’s CRRC is a joint partner. However, the tender was cancelled to “maintain transparency”.