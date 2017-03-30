Meal vouchers to go digital from 2018

As part of Centre’s push towards digital payments and transactions, the paper meals coupon provided by employers as perquisites to their staff will become digital from January next year.

The Reserve Bank of India has issued Master Directions on the issuance and operation of prepaid payment instruments (PPI) in the country to provide a framework for regulation, authorisation and supervision of entities operating payment systems in the country. Master Directions consolidate instructions on rules and regulations framed by the RBI under various Acts including banking issues and foreign exchange transactions.

According to the new Master Directions, all paper meal vouchers like the Sodexo and Ticket Restaurant will have to be issued in electronic form like cards which are reloadable. The proposed directions also suggest that the prepaid meal instruments in paper voucher form shall not be accepted beyond December 31, 2017.

Apart from the deadline of December 31, the RBI also said the PPI issuers should obtain and maintain the details of employees from the employers and the minimum validity of the prepaid meal instruments shall be one year from loading.

Sodexo’s e-card

Sodexo, which is one of the largest paper meal voucher providers in the country, said it was in line with the government’s move to power digital payment.

“We were preparing this for the last couple of years and have already launched our electronic meal card. For us, it is a very good move. We are encouraging our clients to move to cards from paper,” said Suvodeep Das, Vice President-Marketing, Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services.

Sodexo is the largest player in the paper meal space with over 11,000 clients that includes about 25 lakh daily users. The company has even partnered with payment technology solutions company like First Data and Pine Labs to create a propriety payment terminal that will accept Sodexo meal cards.

“Through over 30,000 propriety terminals the POS can recognise purchases through our card besides transaction using other cardlike MasterCard or Visa,” said Mr. Das.

As per the Income Tax Department, an employee can get annual meal vouchers up to a value of ₹24,000 based on the salary of which, 30% of the amount can be tax exempted.

Chance for start-ups

While the paper-based meal vouchers are going digital, start-ups like Zeta, NiYO are also betting big on the opportunity.

“As the RBI has come out with the new master directions at the end of the financial year, we believe companies can move towards the digital meal voucher cards from April onward,” said Ramki Gaddipati, Co-founder of Zeta.

Presently Zeta offers a card powered by Mastercard in partnership with RBL Bank and has 600 corporate as clients with a daily user base of 100,000 people.