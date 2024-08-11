GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MEA, NSIL sign MoU to assist launch of Nepalese Munal satellite

The MoU was signed by Anurag Srivastava, Joint Secretary (North) from MEA and Arunachalam A, Director from NSIL

Published - August 11, 2024 04:01 am IST

PTI
The satellite developed in Nepal, under the aegis of the Nepal Academy of Science and Technology (NAST), will be launched on NSIL’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle on a gratis basis.

The satellite developed in Nepal, under the aegis of the Nepal Academy of Science and Technology (NAST), will be launched on NSIL’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle on a gratis basis. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Ministry of External Affairs and ISRO's commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) signed an agreement on Saturday to grant assistance for launching the Nepal-built Munal satellite, according to an official statement.

Munal is an indigenous satellite developed in Nepal under the aegis of the Nepal Academy of Science and Technology (NAST), the the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Antarikchya Pratishan Nepal (APN), a Nepalese space startup, has assisted Nepalese students in the design and fabrication of this satellite. It aims to build a vegetation density database of the earth's surface, MEA said in the statement.

The MoU was signed by Anurag Srivastava, Joint Secretary (North) from MEA and Arunachalam A, Director from NSIL.

Rabindra Prasad Dhakal, Secretary, Nepal Academy of Science and Technology (NAST), Surendra Thapa, ChargÃ© d'affaires of Nepali Embassy and Abhas Maskey, Founder, Antarikchya Pratishan Nepal (APN) were also present on the occasion.

During the visit of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to Nepal to co-chair the 7th Joint Commission meeting, he witnessed the exchange of this Launch Service Agreement for Munal Satellite between NSIL and NAST on January 4, it said.

"This satellite is expected to be launched soon on NSIL's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle," the statement said.

Related Topics

Nepal / ISRO

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.