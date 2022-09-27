ME industry should target to grow over $100 billion by 2030 says Chandra

‘The government would provide necessary support to the ME sector and help it grow’

The Hindu Bureau Mumbai
September 27, 2022 20:19 IST

The media and entertainment (ME) sector should target to grow to more than $100 billion by 2030 to help India become a $ 10 trillion economy in 10 years, said Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India while addressing the two-day ‘FICCI FRAMES Fast Track 2022’, event on Tuesday. 

He said the government would provide necessary support to the ME sector and help it grow.

Expressing concern over declining number of theatres, he said that over the past 5-6 years, he said the trend needs to be reversed. 

“We will assign the Film Facilitation Office to work with Invest India to come up with a single-window portal for opening theatres, so that more and more theatres can come up and the public gets more avenues to watch films in theatres.” he said. 

“We will also work with the States to create a Model Theatre Policy, so that the States can adopt and work on the same,” Mr. Chandra added.

Sharing with the industry that Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) is the future, Mr. Chandra said that the AVGC Promotion Task Force constituted by the Ministry of I&B would submit the report within the next 15 days. 

“We are compiling the reports of the sub-Task Forces, and thereafter we will submit the recommendations and go through the process of adopting the report. AVGC is the next revolution like the IT revolution 20 years back,” he added.

He also said that the National Centre of Excellence for AVGC would be set up in collaboration with the private sector. 

“We have taken an in-principle decision to set up the AVGC Centre of Excellence in collaboration with the private sector. The Ministry of I&B will function as a catalyst for the upsurge in the media and entertainment industry,” he said. 

