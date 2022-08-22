McLaren Automotive announces India entry

First showroom to open in Mumbai in October

Special Correspondent Mumbai
August 22, 2022 20:25 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

British luxury supercar maker McLaren Automotive said it will enter the Indian market, its 41st global territory, with the scheduled opening of its first retail outlet of the country in Mumbai in October.

The company will offer models including the Everyday McLaren GT and high-performance hybrid - the Artura. 

The core supercar range also includes the 720S coming in Coupe and Spider variants, along with the 765LT Coupe and Spider as the latest addition to the LT product family.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The company has appointed Infinity Cars as its first official dealer in India. Infinity Cars will operate the McLaren retail business under the McLaren Mumbai name.

“India remains an important market where our fans and select clientele can enjoy the best of McLaren in Mumbai. Looking ahead, we will shortly welcome the Artura to India, the all-new high-performance hybrid supercar,” said Paul Harris, Managing Director – APAC and China, McLaren Automotive.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app