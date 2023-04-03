HamberMenu
McDonald's temporarily shuts U.S. offices, prepares layoff notices: report

The fast-food company also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters, the report added

April 03, 2023 11:31 am | Updated 11:31 am IST - Unites States

Reuters
The logo for McDonald’s restaurant. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Burger chain McDonald's Corp is temporarily closing its U.S. offices this week as it prepares to inform corporate employees about its layoffs as part of a broader company restructuring, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

In an internal email last week to U.S. employees and some international staff, McDonald's asked them to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said. It is unclear how many employees will be laid off.

"During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," the Chicago-based company said in the message viewed by the Journal.

McDonald's also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters, the report added.

McDonald's did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

The fast-food chain said in January that it would review corporate staffing levels as part of an updated business strategy, which could lead to layoffs in some areas and expansion in others.

McDonald's is expected to begin announcing key decisions by Monday.

