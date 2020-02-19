Mazumdar-Shaw is EY Entrepreneur of the Year

Bengaluru

19 February 2020 22:58 IST

EY recognises business persons who ‘touched many lives’

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, CMD, Biocon, has been named the EY Entrepreneur of Year 2019.

She will now represent India at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year Award (WEOY) in Monte Carlo scheduled between June 4 and 6.

Ms. Mazumdar-Shaw was recognised ‘for being at the forefront of innovation in bio-technology and contributing towards research and development of affordable life-saving medicines’.

Advertising

Advertising

EY awards were also announced for nine other categories, with the winners representing both mature industries and unicorns, who are riding the wave of change and transforming India’s business landscape, as per an EY press statement.

Adi Godrej, chairman, Godrej group was felicitated with the Lifetime Achievement Award, for having transformed the 120-year old Godrej brand of consumer products and home utilities into a onglomerate that employs 28,000 people people today.

K.B.S. Anand, MD and CEO, Asian Paints, was honoured as the Entrepreneurial CEO.

EY has recognised Tuhin Parikh, senior MD, Real Estate at Blackstone India, as Transformational Impact Person of the Year. The consulting firm has also identified Falguni Nayar, founder and CEO, Nykaa E-Retail, in the start-up category; Sridhar Vembu, Founder and CEO, Zoho Corporation (services), Kuldip Singh Dhingra, Chairman, and Gurbachan Singh Dhingra, Vice-Chairman, Berger Paints (Consumer Products & Retail), Dr. Arvind Lal, Chairman and Managing Director and Dr. Om Manchanda, CEO, Dr. Lal PathLabs (Life Sciences & Healthcare) and Ravi Raheja and Neel Raheja (Energy, Real Estate & Infrastructure) were among the other awardees.