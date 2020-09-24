Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders unveils IPO

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., a defence PSU, has announced opening of its initial public offering for subscription on September 29, with a price band of ₹135 – ₹145 per equity share.
Minimum bid lot is 103 equity shares and in multiples thereof.
The IPO will close on October 1. The offer is being made through book-building process. The object is to carry out the disinvestment of 30,599,017 equity shares by the Government of India, which will be diluting 15.17% of its stake in the company. On the lower price band the issue will fetch ₹413 crore and at the upper band ₹444 crore. “While many of the sectors saw limited impact, COVID-19 has hit the airlines and hospitality sector really hard. So some of our timelines and targets will have to be recalibrated,” Dr. Alok Pande, Joint Secretary, DIPAM, said.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath