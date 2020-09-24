Business

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders unveils IPO

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., a defence PSU, has announced opening of its initial public offering for subscription on September 29, with a price band of ₹135 – ₹145 per equity share.

Minimum bid lot is 103 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO will close on October 1. The offer is being made through book-building process. The object is to carry out the disinvestment of 30,599,017 equity shares by the Government of India, which will be diluting 15.17% of its stake in the company. On the lower price band the issue will fetch ₹413 crore and at the upper band ₹444 crore. “While many of the sectors saw limited impact, COVID-19 has hit the airlines and hospitality sector really hard. So some of our timelines and targets will have to be recalibrated,” Dr. Alok Pande, Joint Secretary, DIPAM, said.

