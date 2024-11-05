GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q2 PAT up 76% to ₹585 crore

Published - November 05, 2024 11:46 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024 reported 76% growth in consolidated net profit at ₹585.08 crore as compared with ₹332.88 crore in the year ago period.

The company’s revenue from operations during the quarter increased 51% to ₹2,757 crore as compared with ₹1,828 crore in the same period last year.

The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 22 October, 2024 had recommended an interim dividend of ₹23.19 per equity share, the company said in a filing with stock exchanges.

